When he was running for President, Jesse Jackson used to say that if he walked on water, the next day’s headlines would proclaim “Jesse Can’t Swim.”

I’m starting to understand how he felt.

—

(Email chain among Twitter employees, March 14 and 15, 2021, before the White House began applying months of public and private pressure to force the company to ban my account: “He avoids making demonstrably false or misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines.”)

(Yes, this is a new document from Berenson v. Twitter. Also, what’s blocked in blue is also very interesting - more to come on that.)

—

(72-HOUR PAYWALLED CONTENT BELOW):