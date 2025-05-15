Unreported Truths

Charles Mccarville
21h

I did a similar analysis for the US using the Human Mortality Database and arrived at slightly over two million excess deaths in the US, using 2019 as a baseline. They have been declining, but are still in excess and show no sign of mortality pull forward.

I compared this to highly vaccinated Sweden, where the mortality has returned to baseline. This would tend to implicate the response to covid rather than vaccines.

I don’t think we can come up with a satisfactory answer, but the CDC should have enough smart people and resources to understand this. But so far we have not heard a thing from them.

It's True
1d

We’ll have to see the results from the continuing clinic trials from the shots. Oh wait, never mind.

