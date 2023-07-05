IT'S INDEPENDENCE (FROM CENSORSHIP) DAY
A federal judge in Louisiana just blew up the White House effort to force social media companies to censor people with opinions (or facts) it doesn't like. This is YUUUGE for Berenson v. Biden.
Earlier today, federal Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction barring the White House and several federal agencies from trying to get social media companies from censoring people or posts.
If the post is “protected free speech,” the agencies CANNOT ask Twitter, Facebook, or anyone else to do anything abou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.