Dylan Mulvaney is a real doll.

No, I mean a real doll.

If you’ve somehow been asleep the last month, Mulvaney is a trans actor who has lately become a pitch-person for various lady-focused brands, including Kate Spade, the skincare company CeraVe, and Bud Light (see what I did there?).

A couple years ago, Mulvaney was just another gay guy who liked musical theater and preening. Today, after hormone replacement therapy and facial feminization surgery, including

hairline advancement; a brow bone shave; a rhinoplasty; a cheek enhancement; a lip lift; a jaw shave; a chin reduction; and a tracheal shave -

Mulvaney can pass for a woman, if you squint! And have a couple Bud Lights. Don’t look at the knees, either. The knees are always the giveaway.

(BEFORE… Well, hello, soldier!)

(…and AFTER. See what I mean about the knees?)

—

Which, good for Mulvaney, I guess?

It’s a free country, and if you can get rich and famous and meet the President (who no doubt had to be kept a safe distance from Dylan) just by getting your jaw shaved and wearing some blush, so be it. Especially if you don’t even have to change your name because it happens to be gender-neutral.

But seriously, folks, the rise of Dylan Mulvaney - and the trans movement more generally - signals a sea change in a way that the gay rights movement never did.

(TO FIND OUT WHY, SUBSCRIBE!)