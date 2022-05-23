Are you a gay man?

Specifically, are you a gay man who likes sex with lots of other gay men? Maybe in a bathhouse? Maybe names optional? Maybe with a meth bump on the side?

No? Are you sure?

It’s cool if you are, no judgments. They’re called glory holes for a reason, people!

Still no?

Okay. Don’t worry about the monkeypox thing then.

—

You can almost feel the …