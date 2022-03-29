(Influenza) virus gonna virus
We increased flu shots over 15-fold between 1980 and 2020. You’ll never BELIEVE what happened next!
This chart is real, straight from the Centers for Disease Control. And it’s spectacular:
We went from 12 million flu shots in 1980 to almost 200 million in 2020.
Great job! We totes got rid of the flu, right?
Well, here’s flu deaths from 1959 to 2016:
