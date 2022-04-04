(FIRST OF TWO PARTS)

Unfunny story.

Smallpox was eradicated in 1977. An incredible medical achievement. A terrible virus would no longer stalk humanity.

Except. The last person who died from smallpox died in 1978.

Sept. 11, 1978, to be precise.

Her name was Janet Parker. She was a photographer in Birmingham, England - thousands of miles from Somalia, where …