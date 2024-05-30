In the least surprising verdict ever, 12 Manhattanites just found Donald Trump guilty
Of what is anyone’s guess
I thought they’d wait for Friday and wrap it up before the weekend, but apparently they couldn’t be bothered to come in tomorrow.
My piece from earlier today predicting a guilty verdict (and explaining why it won’t matter, except to further undermine confidence in the legal system) is here:
The only real question now is: how long before the first juror book deal?
I went to sleep in American last night. I woke up in Bolivia or some other banana republic. What has happened to our justice system when every prosecutor and judge that was "picked" to bring charges against Trump visited the White House and/or DOJ before the circus started.
And just like that, our judicial system, at least the one in NYC, has lost all credibility. Just like Big Pharma, the CDC NIH, WHO, etc. due to their scamdemic skullduggery.