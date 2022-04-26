“I’m for free speech, but…”
Oh just stop, bluechecks. You are either for the right to free expression or against it. There is no but.
The liberal screaming following Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is quite something.
People who make their lives speaking as reporters or commentators have launched a full-throated attack on the idea that Twitter might return to its roots as a platform for unfettered and censorship-free speech.
Not so very long ago, Twitter understood its role. When I join…
