Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
If you must get a vaccine…
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
If you must get a vaccine…
Alex Berenson
Sep 21, 2021
2,936
Share this post
Unreported Truths
If you must get a vaccine…
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1,373
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
1373 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (49)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment deleted
Sep 21, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 7, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Sep 22, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 25, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 26, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 26, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Sep 21, 2021
Comment hidden
Share this post
If you must get a vaccine…
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial