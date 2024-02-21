If you like Unreported Truths, please consider becoming a paid subscriber!
I'm not going to let ANYTHING (including surgery) stand in the way of my reporting. I hope you will stand with me.
First of all, thank you!
After yesterday’s post about my back surgery, hundreds of you wrote to offer good wishes and prayers for recovery. All that karma cannot hurt.
The notes were a reminder: three years in, we’ve built a community here, a place for free thinkers. You can see its spirit in the (often hilarious) comments section. We don’t always agree -…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.