EXCLUSIVE: Moderna has halted a trial of a new mRNA vaccine for young people after a suspected myocarditis case
The case, which occurred in a Phase 1 trial of Moderna's jab for the Epstein-Barr virus, will only add to the concerns around mRNA biotechnology and heart issues, particularly myocarditis.
Investigators for Moderna today halted an early-stage clinical trial for its mRNA Epstein-Barr virus vaccine in adolescents after a participant in the trial developed a suspected case of myocarditis.
The case “necessitates an immediate suspension of all dosing for ALL adolescents,” an investigator at the company that is supervising the trial for Moderna …
