I know many of you want me to look at the potential vaccine/autism link
This issue has heated up again after my article Friday on the study showing young rats demonstrated autistic behaviors after their mothers were given Covid mRNA jabs. Here's why I'm reluctant.
On Friday, I wrote about a disturbing paper from Turkish researchers that showed young rats showed evidence of brain damage and autistic-like behavior after their mothers were given the mRNAs. (Full link to Friday article is here - and below.)
As many of you know, I have been reluctant to speculate on the possibility that the standard non-mRNA vaccine sc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.