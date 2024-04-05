I know I've been AWOL
This is by far the longest I've gone without posting since Unreported Truths began almost three years ago - thanks for letting me take a family vacation...
The good news is that the news seems to have gone on vacation too - the primaries are on autopilot, we’re in between trials against Trump, Wall Street remains in full Wile E Coyote mode, and even the border crisis seems to have slowed down a bit. Amazing, it turns out that those hopeless refugees fleeing unthinkable persecution turned around and went home once Texas threatened to arrest them.
I’m a one-man show, for better or worse (as those of you who have called about subscription issues know - you mostly seem surprised to hear my voice). I have looked into hiring reporters or researchers, but Unreported Truths is a peculiar beast.
It’s reported with a commitment to accuracy but aggressively written. It’s not quite opinion but not straight news either. And I don’t promise to give you a complete news diet but instead to focus on issues I think matter and aren’t getting covered elsewhere. A lot of the people who are really good at writing that way have their own Substacks.
I have talked to people I like about writing one-off pieces. Maybe that will fill the gap if I need to take a longer break to work on a bigger investigative project in the future; I have a couple ideas for those. But at least for now, when I stop writing, so does Unreported Truths. And I’m very conscious that you aren’t paying me to take vacations. I write a lot more now than I ever did at the Times.
So the last 10 days have been a treat. Thanks for letting me hang with the kids - it was fun! Now back to work…
Alex. I pay for about 15 subscriptions and yours is the best written and on the most choice of subjects. I look forward to reading your articles and one of the key attractions for me is the relative scarcity of the posts (relative to my other paid-for subscriptions).
When you post , I realise it is either on an important and timely issue (and well written) or it is insightful and reflective (and well written). So don't beat yourself up about not posting that often - at least not for this subscriber, I am happy with infrequent and high quality.
(Also glad you had a nice time with family - they no doubt deserve it.)
Stay solo. I let my subscription to The Dispatch lapse, they were just getting too big. I couldn't consume all the news they provided. The Free Press is moving in that direction. Just keep it small, concise and personal.