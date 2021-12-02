Huge new study shows ZERO Covid deaths of healthy German kids over 4 or adolescents
The findings, in a nutshell: if you let your healthy child or teenager receive the mRNA Covid vaccine, you are insane
German physician-scientists reported Monday that not a single healthy child between the ages of 5 and 18 died of Covid in Germany in the first 15 months of the epidemic.
Not one.
Even including children and adolescents with preexisting conditions, only six in that age range died, the researchers found. Germany is Europe’s largest country, with more than 8…
