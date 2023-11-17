How much do Muslims hate Israel?
This is not a rhetorical question; its answer will determine whether peace between Jews and Palestinians is even theoretically possible
Remember Sept. 11?
I sure do. I apologize to those of you who’ve heard this story before, but I flew that morning, a 90-minute hop from North Carolina, where I’d been researching an article for the Times, to Newark. The flight was smooth and landed early and I was riding my motorcycle back to Manhattan on the New Jersey Turnpike when I noticed drivers pu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.