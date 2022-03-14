Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Hong Kong learns the hard way: Virus gonna virus, and Zero Covid just makes it virus harder
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Hong Kong learns the hard way: Virus gonna virus, and Zero Covid just makes it virus harder
Alex Berenson
Mar 14, 2022
625
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Hong Kong learns the hard way: Virus gonna virus, and Zero Covid just makes it virus harder
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
526
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
526 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Pinned
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (15)
Share
Alex Berenson
Mar 14, 2022
Edited
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (18)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
May 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Mar 15, 2022
Edited
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Mar 14, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Mar 14, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Share this post
Hong Kong learns the hard way: Virus gonna virus, and Zero Covid just makes it virus harder
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial