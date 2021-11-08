Hey, where’s Jen Psaki?
Everyone’s favorite redhead has Covid and has been AWOL for almost two weeks
But she’s fully vaccinated so I’m sure she’s completely recovered already. Probably just helping Gavin Newsom with his family emergency.
She’s missing now, though, just like the figures the Centers for Disease Control used to post on the deaths of fully vaccinated people.
They don’t want you worrying your pretty lil heads with facts and data. Even the CD…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.