Question for the group:

I try not to spend too much time hitting you up for cash. Some places I read send subscription appeals seemingly daily, which makes me wonder when they’re actually doing the work.

But subscriber churn is a fact of life for reader-supported journalism. You have a lot of choices for your time and money, particularly on Substack.

Since I don’t run ads or other marketing, I mostly depend on readers who have already found Unreported Truths to step up, pay, and replace those who’ve decided to go free.

—

(By signing up with buttons like this!)

—

This deal seems fair to me - you can cycle in and out as you like (though I am grateful to those of you who have stuck with me from the beginning).

But once in a while, I give a little nudge - either by temporarily paywalling articles or by making appeals like this (which I generally send to existing subscribers as well, mostly as a way to say thanks).

They both work reasonably well.

But I have started to feel like the paywalls are antithetical to the spirit and mission of Unreported Truths - to spread real news as widely and quickly as possible.

At the same time everyone else does them, and they are the most obvious way to give paid subscribers a little something extra. On the other hand, sending out appeals lards your in-boxes but doesn’t detract from the mission.

Ultimately, though, we are a community - so I just figured I’d ask: Which works better for you.

—

(While you’re considering, consider subscribing! And remember, founding members get a free signed PANDEMIA or any of my books, just make sure to email me at signedpandemiacopy@gmail.com.)

—

One last thought: you can always gift a subscription here. The truth is the gift that keeps on giving.

And now back to work. Crazy news week, huh? (This is when I’m glad Substack lets me send as many articles as I want.)

Onward.