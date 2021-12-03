Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Hey, Liz Warren, this one’s for you!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Hey, Liz Warren, this one’s for you!
Alex Berenson
Dec 3, 2021
1,188
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Hey, Liz Warren, this one’s for you!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
450
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
450 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 4, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 3, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 3, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 3, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 4, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 3, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 3, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment deleted
Dec 3, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 3, 2021
Share this post
Hey, Liz Warren, this one’s for you!
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial