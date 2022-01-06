Has Covid vaccine efficacy turned negative?
Data from highly vaccinated countries suggests strongly that the answer is yes; vaccinated people are at higher risk of infection from Omicron.
Denmark has fewer than 6 million people - 1/60th as many as the United States.
Nearly its all adults are vaccinated, mostly with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine that is the world’s supposed gold standard. Half have received third “booster” doses.
On Wednesday Denmark reported 28,000 Covid infections - equal to about 1.7 million in the United States.
The figures ar…
