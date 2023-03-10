Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Great piece from the Bad Cat
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Great piece from the Bad Cat
Alex Berenson
Mar 10, 2023
460
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Great piece from the Bad Cat
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
104
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
104 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Mar 10, 2023
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Mar 10, 2023
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 12, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 12, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 12, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 12, 2023
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 12, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 12, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2023
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2025 Alex Berenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Share this post
Great piece from the Bad Cat
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial