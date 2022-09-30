Goodbye Covid (part 1)
Barring the unlikely prospect of a dangerous new variant, the coronavirus is over. Vaccine fanatics will try to credit the mRNA shots. Don't let them.
FIRST OF TWO PARTS
Question: Which disease or injury now kills more people than Covid?
A) Stomach cancer.
B) Falls.
C) Traffic accidents.
D) Tuberculosis.
Trick question.
The answer is E) All of the above, according to World Health Organization data on the leading causes of death in 2019.
The coronavirus no longer ranks in the top 20 causes of death worldwide, …
