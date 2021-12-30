Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Good news and bad news on the Stack
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Good news and bad news on the Stack
Alex Berenson
Dec 30, 2021
2,674
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Good news and bad news on the Stack
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
729
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
729 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (33)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 31, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 31, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 31, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 31, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 31, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 31, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Share this post
Good news and bad news on the Stack
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial