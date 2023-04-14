In summer 2021, Democratic politicians and public health bureaucrats insisted only unvaccinated people were being hospitalized with or dying from Covid.

“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on July 16, 2021.

—

(THE LIES WERE THE REAL PANDEMIC. SUBSCRIBE NOW.)

—

“Unvaccinated Americ…