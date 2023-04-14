From the start, they lied about the "pandemic of the unvaccinated"
No surprise here, but more evidence is always nice. This time it comes from the state of Maryland.
In summer 2021, Democratic politicians and public health bureaucrats insisted only unvaccinated people were being hospitalized with or dying from Covid.
“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on July 16, 2021.
—
(THE LIES WERE THE REAL PANDEMIC. SUBSCRIBE NOW.)
—
“Unvaccinated Americ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.