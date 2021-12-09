Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Followup question for coders and hospital admins involving T50.Z95A
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Followup question for coders and hospital admins involving T50.Z95A
Alex Berenson
Dec 9, 2021
915
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Followup question for coders and hospital admins involving T50.Z95A
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
93
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
93 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 13, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 9, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2025 Alex Berenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Share this post
Followup question for coders and hospital admins involving T50.Z95A
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial