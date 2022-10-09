Florida tells young men to avoid mRNA Covid shots
State data show that the risk of cardiac death doubles after vaccination for men under 40
Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladopo, yesterday warned men aged 18-39 not to take Covid vaccines.
The warning is based on an analysis of data from inside Florida showing a sharply higher risk of cardiac death in young men in the 28 days following the shots. Men under 40 had a 84 percent increased risk of death following vaccination with an mRNA…
