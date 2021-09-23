I’ll cut the Shakespeare and get to it:

The Scots - like the Brits - are real good at vaccinating. 91 percent of people 16 and over in Scotland have received at least one dose. 84 percent two doses.

They’re also real good at counting deaths in near-real-time.

They just announced deaths for Week 37 (through Sept. 19).

SOURCE: https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/ne…