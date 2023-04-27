Exploding the myth that Covid jabs protect against death in two charts
The public health industry (yes, it's an industry) relies on bad math and worse data collection to argue the Covid shots work. But the truth is out there.
(This one’s a bit technical, but unfortunately explaining how mRNA advocates use sleight of hand requires some time in the weeds. I’ve tried to keep it as straightforward as I can.)
For two years, mRNA jab advocates have used “age-adjusted rate ratios” to claim unvaccinated people have higher Covid hospitalization and death rates than the vaccinated.
-
(JU…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.