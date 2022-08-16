National vaccine monitoring data from New Zealand show Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shot is associated with above-normal death rates in teenagers and young adults for weeks after they are jabbed.

The signal is subtle and does not prove the vaccines are behind the extra deaths. But they are another warning sign for the mRNA vaccines, which are already known to increase the risk of myocarditis in young men and have effectively no benefit for healthy young people in any case.

Yet colleges such as New York University continue to mandate booster shots for students.

