Do mRNA Covid vaccines interfere with the development of natural immunity following Sars-Cov-2 infection?
A fascinating paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association hints the answer may be yes
Last week, JAMA published a paper comparing natural-plus-vaccine Covid immunity versus vaccine-only immunity in over 500,000 people in Qatar.
Researchers looked at about 140,000 people who had received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines after a previous Covid infection and 400,000 who received the vaccines and had no prior infection.
No surprise, the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.