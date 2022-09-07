Newly mRNA boosted adults aged 40-74 are now TWICE as likely to be hospitalized for Covid as those who haven't recently been boosted, a new British government report shows.

Vaccine advocates endlessly claim that though mRNA shots fail against Omicron infection in weeks, they still miraculously prevent Covid from becoming a serious illness that could require hospitalization.

These figures, which cover hospitalizations in June, suggest otherwise.

(See that blue bar? Those are the people who have had a booster within the last three months. That bar supposed to be lower than the other bars, not higher. Higher is bad.)

SOURCE

