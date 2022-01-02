Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Dis information comes from The New York Times
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Dis information comes from The New York Times
Alex Berenson
Jan 2, 2022
1,999
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Dis information comes from The New York Times
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1,003
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
1003 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (41)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 3, 2022
Edited
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 3, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 3, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 3, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Share this post
Dis information comes from The New York Times
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial