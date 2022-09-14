Denmark ENDS Covid vaccinations for almost everyone under 50.
Remember mandatory vaccinations? This is, well, the opposite. We've come a long way in a year. Except at American colleges - which, insanely, are forcing mRNA boosters on students.
Denmark will bar almost everyone under 50 from receiving more mRNA Covid jabs, the Danish Health Authority said yesterday.
Denmark had already ended Covid shots for nearly everyone under 18. The new rules go much further.
Danes under 50 will only be allowed to receive the shots if they are “higher risk of becoming severely [emphasis added] from Covid-19.”
…
