Democrats should be begging for a Republican rout
I'm not joking; it's the only way for them to move forward
The Red Wedding appears to be in full swing.
The signs are everywhere:
In this New York Times snippet hinting at what early exit polls are showing -
—
In the lack of enthusiasm in Democratic precincts. Where I live, a bluish purple area of New York’s Hudson Valley, the lines to vote stretched almost an hour in 2020 as voters turned out against Trump. Today …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.