Covid was very profitable for hospitals
Turns out that conspiracy theory wasn't a conspiracy theory either
American hospitals made more money than ever during Covid, thanks to special government subsidies, a new study shows.
Hospital profit margins in 2020 and 2021 more than doubled compared to 2019, researchers reported in JAMA Health Forum last month. In all, hospitals made at least $16 billion more in profits during the two Covid years than they did in 201…
