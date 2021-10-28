Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Covid didn’t crash the health-care system…
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Covid didn’t crash the health-care system…
Alex Berenson
Oct 28, 2021
1,352
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Covid didn’t crash the health-care system…
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1,159
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
1159 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (33)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Oct 28, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Share this post
Covid didn’t crash the health-care system…
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial