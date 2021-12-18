Correcting misinformation
Yes, South Africa has a young population. No, that’s not why it has avoided problems from Omicron.
Now that South Africa has shown the world that Omicron is a cold, the usual deep thinkers on Twitter want you to know that South Africa doesn’t count!
Why?
Because its population skews young, so it has Magic Covid Epidemiology Protection (TM), since we all know the ro is only dangerous to the oldsters!
From a Canadian blue-check:
Now, first off, I know what…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.