Like The New York Times, psychiatrists may finally be waking up to the imminent mental health disaster coming after decades of lies about the risks of cannabis to the brain.

Last week, at the 2022 International Congress of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, a Danish researcher suggested that cannabis might be responsible for 25 percent of new cases of schizophrenia in young men.

This figure is far higher than previous estimates, which generally ranged from 5 to 10 percent. It would translate into tens of thousands of additional cases of new-onset schizophrenia annually in the United States and Europe.

