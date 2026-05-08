Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
6m

Bolsheviks always bay for blood. This is who they are. The “both sides” false equivalencies ended after they cheered the murder of Charlie Kirk.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
4m

Say no to rage bait.

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