Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Cox's avatar
Steven Cox
1h

RIP Charlie Kirk

ALL CHARLIE KIRK DID WAS HAVE A RESPECTFUL DIALOGUE WITH PEOPLE HE DISAGREED WITH.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Deb Benedict's avatar
Deb Benedict
1h

I watched so many of his videos last year. My heart is broken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture