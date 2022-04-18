California gives up on trying to force kids to get Covid shots
More proof that mRNA shots are just as risky politically as they are medically.
Even the bluest state has now essentially given up on forcing kids to take Covid jabs.
On Thursday, California - which seven months ago became the first state to announce plans for a Covid school vaccine mandate - said it would delay the requirement until at least the 2023-24 school year. The state had previously said it expected the mandate to take effe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.