Attention citizens!
Your Dept. of Pandemia wishes to pass along a message from Their Dept. of Peaceful Denazification
Our operation to liberate Ukraine from its hostile Ukrainian occupiers continues as planned. Nothing to see here. Literally nothing, we plan to shoot all the journalists. Also, if you like radiation, have we got a deal for you!
Attention citizens!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.