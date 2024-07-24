After last night’s piece about media efforts to whitewash the end of Joe Biden’s Presidential run, one Unreported Truths reader offered a fascinating email on why Kamala Harris must answer for helping hide Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Harris has never been a top Biden advisor. After he became President, he promised weekly lunches with her but failed to have them, public records show. When she tested positive for Covid, she didn’t even report Biden as a close contact.

Still, Harris saw Biden far more than any member of the press or public. And as this reader noted, she is the only person in his administration who has Constitutional responsibility for ensuring his fitness for office.

—

(Lies have consequences. So does the truth. Stand with me.)

—

Here’s the note (edited for length):

Under the 25th Amendment, [the vice-president’s] Constitutional duty is to monitor the fitness for duty of the President and, when he/she is not fit, she is duty bound to address that issue with his Cabinet…

By failing her Constitutional duty, she allowed the shadow presidency to run unchecked. The reason no one said anything about it was that HARRIS didn’t say anything about it.

While others’ failures may have been ethically negligent, Harris’s failure was Constitutionally and professionally negligent. She endangered the Republic by allowing Biden to not actually run the government as the Constitution requires AND by allowing the unelected administrators (whoever they are) to continue making decisions that the Constitution reserves for the Chief Executive…

Harris failed (and is still currently failing) her Constitutional duty by allowing a President as clearly unfit as Biden to continue in office.

Politically expedient or inconvenient as it may be, one of her two duties is to swiftly bring this to an end. She’s the only one allowed to do it under the Constitution.

—

In fact, Harris didn’t merely remain silent.

She agreed to run for reelection beside Biden, implying she believed in Biden’s ability to serve not just now but through January 2029. That decision was - at best - an astonishing failure of judgment.

Did Harris remain silent out of personal ambition (to state the obvious: if Biden won reelected and then had to step down, Harris would become President)? Because she feared the consequences of breaking with him? Because she somehow failed to recognize his obvious cognitive decline?

At this point, no one knows. And no one in the media is asking.

Instead, the New York Times is running hard-hitting pieces like Black Sororities and Fraternities Line Up Behind Kamala Harris while the Washington Post offers Historic flood of cash pours into Harris campaign and allied groups.

—

(You go, Kam! The New York Times is - as the kids say - here for it.)

—

As a practical matter, there’s no chance Harris will step out against Biden at this point.

She needs the Democratic Party behind her. And she has already gotten what she presumably wanted. Biden’s been sidelined and she can now run for President.

Again, Kamala Harris is not merely a governor or senator. She has one job, and that is to be ready to step in if the President cannot do his.

She failed.

—

—

Reporters should ask her at every public appearance what she knew about Biden’s decline, when she knew it, and whether she believes he should have run for a second term. If the answer is yes, why did he drop out and does she support that decision? If no, why did she agree to run with him until the moment he quit?

Those are simple and appropriate questions at this moment, and if we had a functioning media they’d be repeated until Harris had no choice but to answer them.

Don’t hold your breath.