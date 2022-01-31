As of tomorrow, Denmark admits the failure of all Covid control measures (including vaccines)
All restrictions will be dropped - not because they worked but because they didn't.
In less than 12 hours, Denmark turns into Florida.
No masks (except possibly in hospitals and nursing homes).
No vaccine passports.
Any person jabbed with ANY Covid shot can enter the country without a test; unvaccinated people can enter with a negative PCR test.
“We say goodbye to the restrictions and welcome the life we knew before,” the prime minister sa…
