Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
"As many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
"As many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough"
Alex Berenson
Feb 23, 2022
3,990
Share this post
Unreported Truths
"As many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
430
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
430 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (18)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 23, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Share this post
"As many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough"
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial