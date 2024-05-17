As I work on a piece about the disaster that Donald Trump's prosecutors suffered yesterday at their show trial... please enjoy this lovely summary of the disaster NIH bureaucrats suffered in Congress.
From the Bad Cat, an original member of Team Reality. We don't agree on everything (one of Team Reality's principles is that not everyone has to agree all the time), but we sure agree on this.
So much good news today, the weekend is off to a hella start!
Faucci’s lies are coming out but nothing will be done to him.
Am I the only one who knows where this ENDS as is typical in the swamp of bought and paid for "servants" of the people? Just how many times have we seen the rant and rave GOP verbally scolding the overt criminality and fraud only to see nothing come of it? The greatest CON and CRIME against humanity in the history of time was just allowed to be planned-executed and will continue in shifting narrative. None of these criminals will serve time or pay the price as they should, and it's a damn shame considering what was allowed to be done to humanity...especially the children. ZERO accountability remains the single greatest existential crisis we face on every level of society now, but especially in the SWAMP. Nothing changes until IT does...why would it!