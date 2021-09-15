Are you kidding me, Pfizer, volume 1 gazillion
They want booster approval based on studies covering about 300 people - with no control arms. BUT IT GETS BETTER. They tested it in 12 (yes, 12!) people over 65.
The FDA just released its briefing book for Pfizer’s request for a third dose of Comirnaty (or is that BNT162b2? No matter! It’s approved either way, sorta).
It is every bit the mess we all expected.
Let’s go to the highlights:
Pfizer basically hasn’t bothered to test the booster AT ALL in the people actually at risk - it conducted a single “Phase 1” trial…
