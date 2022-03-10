Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Are Australian customs officers allergic to PANDEMIA?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Are Australian customs officers allergic to PANDEMIA?
Alex Berenson
Mar 10, 2022
387
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Are Australian customs officers allergic to PANDEMIA?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
100
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
100 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Pinned
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Alex Berenson
Mar 10, 2022
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 13, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Alex Berenson
Mar 10, 2022
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2025 Alex Berenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Share this post
Are Australian customs officers allergic to PANDEMIA?
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial