Donald Trump has the world’s attention at the moment.
This column isn’t about him.
Since I know this question will come up: most of you know my feelings about El Hombre Naranja. Still, I admit to qualms that Trump has been indicted - as best anyone can tell - for the “crime” of (allegedly) misclassifying a payment in internal business records. Not exactly…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.